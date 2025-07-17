Press Release: Representative Dave Min Requests Release of Trump’s Draft Letter to Fire Jerome Powell

Representative Dave Min requests the release of a draft letter from Trump to fire Jerome Powell under the Presidential Records Act.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Dave Min (CA-47) has sent a letter to Acting Archivist Marco Rubio regarding rumors that former President Donald Trump displayed a draft letter to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Min is demanding that this letter be made available to Congress in compliance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA).

Min emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, stating that given Trump's past violations of the PRA, ensuring the preservation of presidential documents is crucial. He urged Rubio to take necessary measures to confirm compliance with the law regarding this matter.

The full text of Min's letter can be accessed online, where he outlines concerns over the management of presidential records and calls for adherence to legal standards.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Dave Min Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Dave Min:

H.R.4256: Digital Coast Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.4237: Stopping Executive Clearance Unfair Revocation Efforts Act

H.R.4086: Autism Family Caregivers Act of 2025

H.R.3779: STOCK Act 2.0

H.R.3553: BRUSH Fires Act

H.R.2455: Special Government Employees Transparency Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Dave Min on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Min.

Dave Min Fundraising

Dave Min recently disclosed $655.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 103rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 79.6% came from individual donors.

Min disclosed $178.2K of spending. This was the 305th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Min disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 242nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Dave Min's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.