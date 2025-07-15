Press Release: Rep. Young Kim Introduces Bipartisan National Nursing Workforce Center Act to Address Nursing Shortage

U.S. Representatives introduce National Nursing Workforce Center Act to address nursing shortages and improve healthcare workforce sustainability.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representatives Young Kim, Marilyn Strickland, Don Bacon, and Sarah McBride have introduced the National Nursing Workforce Center Act to confront nursing shortages across the country. The proposed bill aims to establish state-based nursing workforce centers, which will focus on research and planning to enhance nursing education and workforce sustainability.

Rep. Young Kim emphasized the importance of supporting nurses, stating, "Unsustainable schedules are hurting our nurses... We must strengthen our nursing workforce to meet evolving healthcare needs." The initiative seeks to create a structured approach to address the challenges in the nursing sector and better equip nurses to serve communities effectively.

The act proposes a two-year pilot program to support the establishment of nursing workforce centers, facilitate localized research, and direct the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to create a national center focusing on nursing workforce solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Young Kim Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Young Kim is worth $3.7M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 169th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kim has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Young Kim's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kim.

Young Kim Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Young Kim:

H.R.4233: To modify provisions relating to defense trade and cooperation among Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

H.R.4038: Wildfire Response and Preparedness Act of 2025

H.R.3351: Improving Access to Small Business Information Act

H.R.3350: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 340 East 1st Street in Tustin, California, as the "Ursula Ellen Kennedy Post Office Building".

H.R.3292: REPORT Act

H.R.3153: Understanding the True Cost of College Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Young Kim on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kim.

Young Kim Fundraising

Young Kim recently disclosed $1.1M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 28th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 64.2% came from individual donors.

Kim disclosed $442.8K of spending. This was the 67th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kim disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 94th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Young Kim's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

