Press Release: Rep. Young Kim and Rep. Bill Keating Introduce Securing Global Telecommunications Act

U.S. Representatives Young Kim and Bill Keating introduced the Securing Global Telecommunications Act to enhance telecommunications security globally.

U.S. Representatives Young Kim and Bill Keating have introduced the Securing Global Telecommunications Act aimed at enhancing global telecommunications security. Representative Kim stated, "For too long, the Chinese Communist Party has held the reins on global telecommunications networks," emphasizing the need for a secure infrastructure.

The proposed legislation would require the State Department to develop a strategy for secure telecommunications globally, monitor efforts by China and Russia at the International Telecommunications Union, and identify opportunities for multilateral collaboration. Keating remarked on the need for enhanced cybersecurity defenses against hostile actors targeting critical infrastructure.

This bill follows a previous version that passed the House in September 2024, with Kim highlighting her commitment to secure telecommunications technology worldwide.

