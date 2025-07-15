Press Release: Rep. Young Kim Advocates for Strengthening U.S. Critical Minerals Supply Chain

Rep. Young Kim announced the Minerals Security Partnership Authorization Act to enhance U.S. critical minerals supply chains.

Quiver AI Summary

Rep. Young Kim (CA-40) recently introduced the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) Authorization Act with bipartisan support, including Ranking Member Ami Bera (CA-06) and Rep. James Moylan of Guam. This legislation aims to establish U.S. coordination in international efforts to secure critical mineral supply chains, particularly to reduce dependence on China.

The bill is designed to enhance the U.S. role in the MSP, a coalition of 14 countries and the European Union, by promoting responsible investment in global mineral projects. It emphasizes prioritizing U.S. economic security and strengthening alliances to ensure access to essential materials for technologies and defense.

Kim stated, “The United States must work with our allies to strengthen our critical mineral supply chains,” while Bera noted the need to diversify supply chains tied to national security. The MSP Authorization Act seeks to mobilize investments while adhering to environmental and labor standards.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Young Kim Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Young Kim is worth $3.7M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 169th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kim has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Young Kim's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kim.

Young Kim Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Young Kim:

H.R.4233: To modify provisions relating to defense trade and cooperation among Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

H.R.4038: Wildfire Response and Preparedness Act of 2025

H.R.3351: Improving Access to Small Business Information Act

H.R.3350: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 340 East 1st Street in Tustin, California, as the "Ursula Ellen Kennedy Post Office Building".

H.R.3292: REPORT Act

H.R.3153: Understanding the True Cost of College Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Young Kim on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kim.

Young Kim Fundraising

Young Kim recently disclosed $1.1M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 28th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 64.2% came from individual donors.

Kim disclosed $442.8K of spending. This was the 67th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kim disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 94th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Young Kim's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.