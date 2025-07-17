Press Release: Rep. Yassamin Ansari Appointed Chair of Congressional Progressive Caucus Lowering Costs Task Force

Rep. Yassamin Ansari has been appointed Chair of the Lowering Costs Task Force, aiming to address economic issues for working families.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Yassamin Ansari has been appointed Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus' Lowering Costs Task Force, part of a push to reclaim the House majority in 2026. The task force will focus on policies addressing rising costs, corporate greed, and worker benefits, aiming to provide clear and effective solutions for working families.

In remarks following her appointment, Ansari emphasized the burden of rising costs on families, stating, "I'm honored to lead the Lowering Costs Task Force as one of the ways we’re fighting back to deliver bold policies that will help working families." Other task force members expressed similar commitments to combating corporate greed and corruption.

The task force is part of a broader strategy by the Congressional Progressive Caucus to create a populist agenda that resonates across various voter demographics, with a recent poll indicating strong public support for these initiatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Yassamin Ansari Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Yassamin Ansari:

H.R.3704: Coordinated Federal Response to Extreme Heat Act of 2025

H.R.3703: Excess Urban Heat Mitigation Act of 2025

H.R.3702: Extreme Heat Economic Study Act of 2025

H.R.3504: Artemis Act of 2025

H.R.3326: Persian Gulf Act

H.R.3133: HAVEN Act

You can track bills proposed by Yassamin Ansari on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ansari.

Yassamin Ansari Fundraising

Yassamin Ansari recently disclosed $265.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 326th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 73.7% came from individual donors.

Ansari disclosed $120.9K of spending. This was the 442nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ansari disclosed $359.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 540th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Yassamin Ansari's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.