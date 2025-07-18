Press Release: Rep. Watson Coleman Criticizes Defense Appropriations Bill as Partisan and Unreasonable

Rep. Watson Coleman criticized the Defense Appropriations bill for partisanship, its impact on servicemembers, and lack of fiscal oversight.

Quiver AI Summary

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) issued a statement following her vote against the Defense Appropriations bill, describing it as "a bitterly partisan" measure that undermines democracy and military readiness. She criticized its provisions, which she claims deny servicemembers access to reproductive healthcare and target LGBTQ+ individuals.

Watson Coleman also expressed concern over the bill's funding of former President Trump's private jet, which she noted is set to be refurbished at taxpayer expense. She called for bipartisan cooperation to develop a more reasonable defense funding proposal that ensures national security.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Bonnie Watson Coleman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Bonnie Watson Coleman:

H.R.4359: To establish a grant program to provide amounts to public housing agencies to install automatic sprinkler systems in public housing, and for other purposes.

H.R.4212: SHADE Act

H.R.4007: PHARA Act of 2025

H.R.3664: PAID Act

H.R.3612: End For-Profit Prisons Act of 2025

H.R.3376: Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity, and Reliability Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Bonnie Watson Coleman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Watson Coleman.

Bonnie Watson Coleman Fundraising

Bonnie Watson Coleman recently disclosed $104.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 606th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 60.2% came from individual donors.

Watson Coleman disclosed $76.2K of spending. This was the 579th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Watson Coleman disclosed $98.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 792nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Bonnie Watson Coleman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.