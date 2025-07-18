Press Release: Rep. Valerie Foushee Seeks Updates on Staffing and Infrastructure Issues at FCC Butner

Rep. Foushee requests updates on staffing and infrastructure issues at FCC Butner from the Bureau of Prisons Director.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Valerie Foushee has reached out to Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III to obtain updates on staffing shortages and infrastructure issues at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner. She emphasized the need for improvements, noting ongoing risks to both employees and inmates due to long-standing problems.

Foushee's letter outlines specific concerns such as outdated communication systems, staff safety equipment, and general facility maintenance. She seeks information on the progress being made to resolve these issues since previous meetings with prison officials.

In a statement, AFGE Local 408 President Edwin Kirton III acknowledged Foushee's efforts, highlighting her advocacy for safer working conditions amid ongoing infrastructure challenges. The Congresswoman's requests include updates on maintenance backlogs and facility safety protocols.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Valerie P. Foushee Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Valerie P. Foushee is worth $207.5K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 397th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Foushee has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Valerie P. Foushee's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Foushee.

Valerie P. Foushee Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Valerie P. Foushee:

H.R.2679: Cool Roof Rebate Act of 2025

H.R.2122: IMPACT Act 2.0

H.R.1409: College Thriving Act

You can track bills proposed by Valerie P. Foushee on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Foushee.

Valerie P. Foushee Fundraising

Valerie P. Foushee recently disclosed $64.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 688th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 49.8% came from individual donors.

Foushee disclosed $55.0K of spending. This was the 674th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Foushee disclosed $95.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 802nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Valerie P. Foushee's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.