Press Release: Rep. Tracey Mann Chairs Subcommittee Hearing on U.S. Agriculture and Animal Health Safeguards

Rep. Tracey Mann led a House Agriculture subcommittee hearing focusing on disease prevention in U.S. agriculture.

Quiver AI Summary

Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry, presided over a hearing focused on the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN). The session addressed the network's role in combating foreign animal diseases, including Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever.

Mann highlighted the importance of institutions like the Kansas Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in disease prevention. He noted that the recent "One Big Beautiful Bill" includes funding to enhance animal health research and strengthen defenses against outbreaks impacting U.S. agriculture.

Witnesses at the hearing included experts from NAHLN laboratories, discussing their efforts in disease detection and prevention. Mann underscored the economic threat of diseases like the New World Screwworm, citing potential severe costs for livestock producers if the disease reaches U.S. borders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tracey Mann Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tracey Mann is worth $7.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 108th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mann has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tracey Mann's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Mann.

Tracey Mann Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tracey Mann:

H.R.4085: Haskell Indian Nations University Improvement Act

H.R.2867: Farmer First Fuel Incentives Act

H.R.2788: End DWI Act of 2025

H.R.2332: SHARE Act of 2025

H.R.1207: To transfer the functions, duties, responsibilities, assets, liabilities, orders, determinations, rules, regulations, permits, grants, loans, contracts, agreements, certificates, licenses, and privileges of the United States Agency for International Development relating to implementing and administering the Food for Peace Act to the Department of Agriculture.

H.R.1131: Family Farm and Small Business Exemption Act

You can track bills proposed by Tracey Mann on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Mann.

Tracey Mann Fundraising

Tracey Mann recently disclosed $188.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 379th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 35.8% came from individual donors.

Mann disclosed $64.6K of spending. This was the 541st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Mann disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 136th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tracey Mann's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

