Press Release: Rep. Tracey Mann Advocates for Increased Animal Health Research Funding in Proposed Farm Bill

Rep. Tracey Mann supports a five-year Farm Bill focused on enhancing animal health research and disease prevention.

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (KS-01) addressed the House of Representatives advocating for the passage of a comprehensive five-year Farm Bill, emphasizing the need for increased investment in animal health research and disease prevention initiatives. Mann highlighted the significance of such funding for ensuring food security and the overall national security of the U.S.

In his remarks, Mann noted the recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he described as a vital lifeline for the agricultural community. He urged Congress to prioritize agricultural research funding in the upcoming Farm Bill, pointing out that the Big First District is home to influential research institutions critical to disease prevention.

Mann's call to action reflects his commitment to fostering a strong agricultural infrastructure, arguing that adequate investment in animal health research will provide robust returns for taxpayers while supporting the nation's food supply chain.

Tracey Mann Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tracey Mann is worth $7.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 108th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mann has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Tracey Mann Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tracey Mann:

H.R.4085: Haskell Indian Nations University Improvement Act

H.R.2867: Farmer First Fuel Incentives Act

H.R.2788: End DWI Act of 2025

H.R.2332: SHARE Act of 2025

H.R.1207: To transfer the functions, duties, responsibilities, assets, liabilities, orders, determinations, rules, regulations, permits, grants, loans, contracts, agreements, certificates, licenses, and privileges of the United States Agency for International Development relating to implementing and administering the Food for Peace Act to the Department of Agriculture.

H.R.1131: Family Farm and Small Business Exemption Act

Tracey Mann Fundraising

Tracey Mann recently disclosed $188.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 451st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 35.8% came from individual donors.

Mann disclosed $64.6K of spending. This was the 631st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Mann disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 153rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

