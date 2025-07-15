Press Release: Rep. Summer Lee Joins Colleagues in Reintroducing Child Care for Working Families Act to Tackle National Crisis

Rep. Summer Lee reintroduces the Child Care for Working Families Act to enhance affordability and accessibility for families.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Summer Lee, alongside Congressman Bobby Scott and Senator Patty Murray, has reintroduced the Child Care for Working Families Act, aimed at addressing the national child care crisis. The legislation seeks to make child care more affordable and accessible for working families, limiting costs to seven percent of income.

Rep. Lee emphasized the urgency of the issue, stating that "child care... is pushing families into poverty." The proposed act also aims to improve wages for early childhood educators and expand access to pre-K programs, ultimately supporting children, parents, and caregivers.

The bill, which has attracted support from a broad coalition, proposes that families will pay no more than $10 a day for child care while increasing funding for services for underserved communities. It reflects growing public demand for federal investments in affordable child care.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Summer L. Lee Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Summer L. Lee:

H.R.4337: To prohibit the use of physical force by executive branch personnel against Members of Congress conducting oversight in their official capacity, and for other purposes.

H.R.3815: True Justice Act of 2025

H.R.2912: Oligarch Act of 2025

H.R.2352: Abolish Super PACs Act

You can track bills proposed by Summer L. Lee on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lee.

Summer L. Lee Fundraising

Summer L. Lee recently disclosed $178.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 341st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 76.7% came from individual donors.

Lee disclosed $46.3K of spending. This was the 593rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Lee disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 214th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Summer L. Lee's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

