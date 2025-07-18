Press Release: Rep. Steube Introduces Legislation to Codify Two More of Trump's Executive Orders

Rep. Steube introduces new bills to codify two of Trump's executive orders, expanding educational freedom and honoring American greatness.

U.S. Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) has introduced two bills aimed at codifying specific executive orders from the Trump administration. According to Steube, these legislative efforts are intended to support the "America First agenda" and preserve President Trump's legacy, stating, "It's time for Republicans on Capitol Hill to preserve President Trump’s legacy."

One proposed bill, the "Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families Act," seeks to enhance school choice options for families, while the "Restoring Names of American Greatness Act" aims to rename national landmarks to honor prominent historical figures. The representative has previously initiated similar efforts for eight other executive orders from Trump, totaling ten since the start of the 119th Congress.

Gregory Steube Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Gregory Steube is worth $864.9K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 305th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Steube has approximately $625.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Gregory Steube's net worth can be tracked through various financial disclosure platforms.

Gregory Steube Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gregory Steube:

H.R.4384: To require immediate changes to Medicaid relating to alien eligibility and payments to Medicaid expansion States that furnish health care to certain aliens.

H.R.4349: To revise the duties of the Office of Refugee resettlement with respect to unaccompanied alien children, and for other purposes.

H.R.4051: Addressing Hostile and Antisemitic Conduct by the Republic of South Africa Act of 2025

H.R.4000: To prohibit persons who are not citizens of the United States, except for those from the "Five Eyes", from accessing or entering Department of Energy sites and facilities.

H.R.3853: Federal Government Reform Act of 2025

H.R.3739: No Loan Forgiveness for Terrorists Act of 2025

Additional bills proposed by Gregory Steube can be found through congressional tracking resources.

Gregory Steube Fundraising

Gregory Steube recently disclosed $175.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 485th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 53.8% came from individual donors.

Steube disclosed $116.6K of spending. This was the 450th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Steube disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 178th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

The disclosure is available through official FEC filing channels.

