Press Release: Rep. Steube and Sen. Moody Introduce Stop GAPS Act to Reform Child Placement Policies

Rep. Steube and Sen. Moody introduced the Stop GAPS Act to enhance protections for unaccompanied migrant children in government care.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) and Senator Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) have introduced the Stop Government Abandonment and Placement Scandals Act of 2025, known as the Stop GAPS Act. This legislation aims to reform the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to enhance the protections of unaccompanied migrant children arriving in the United States. Steube criticized current policies, claiming they allow dangerous individuals to gain custody of vulnerable youth, arguing, “No responsible parent would ever leave their child with a random stranger, and neither should the federal government.” The proposed act requires better vetting of adults seeking custody of these children through cooperation with state and local authorities.

Senator Moody echoed Steube’s sentiments, stating that the Biden administration has negatively impacted the immigration system, posing risks to unaccompanied minors. She highlighted past incidents where the ORR placed children with individuals who had criminal records and failed to conduct necessary home studies. The bill builds on the previous administration's successes to prevent similar occurrences in the future, reflecting ongoing concerns about the welfare of unaccompanied children in the immigration system. The full text of the bill is available for public access.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Gregory Steube Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Gregory Steube is worth $861.5K, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 304th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Steube has approximately $622.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Gregory Steube's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Steube.

Gregory Steube Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gregory Steube:

H.R.4349: To revise the duties of the Office of Refugee resettlement with respect to unaccompanied alien children, and for other purposes.

H.R.4051: Addressing Hostile and Antisemitic Conduct by the Republic of South Africa Act of 2025

H.R.4000: To prohibit persons who are not citizens of the United States, except for those from the "Five Eyes", from accessing or entering Department of Energy sites and facilities.

H.R.3853: Federal Government Reform Act of 2025

H.R.3739: No Loan Forgiveness for Terrorists Act of 2025

H.R.3660: Make Autorail Great Again Act

You can track bills proposed by Gregory Steube on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Steube.

Gregory Steube Fundraising

Gregory Steube recently disclosed $150.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 378th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 39.5% came from individual donors.

Steube disclosed $125.0K of spending. This was the 354th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Steube disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 161st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gregory Steube's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.