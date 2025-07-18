Press Release: Rep. Simpson Advocates for Funding of Idaho National Laboratory in Energy and Water Appropriations Bill

Rep. Mike Simpson announced funding for the Idaho National Laboratory in the Energy and Water Appropriations Bill.

Quiver AI Summary

The House Committee on Appropriations advanced the Fiscal Year 2026 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill, which includes significant funding for the Idaho National Laboratory (INL). Congressman Mike Simpson stated that this legislation reinforces America's nuclear capabilities and supports the nation's safety and energy independence.

Simpson emphasized the INL's role in advancing nuclear technology, noting, "I am proud to support their efforts in Congress." Key funding provisions include improvements to INL's infrastructure and support for several nuclear research projects, such as the MARVEL project and the DOME Test Bed.

The bill was approved with a vote of 35 to 27 and will now proceed to the full House of Representatives for further consideration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Michael K. Simpson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Michael K. Simpson is worth $1.2M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 268th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Simpson has approximately $808.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Michael K. Simpson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Simpson.

Michael K. Simpson Fundraising

Michael K. Simpson recently disclosed $112.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 593rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.4% came from individual donors.

Simpson disclosed $99.1K of spending. This was the 510th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Simpson disclosed $183.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 679th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Michael K. Simpson's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.