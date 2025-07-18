Press Release: Rep. Scott Fitzgerald Responds to Passage of Defense Spending and Rescission Legislation

Congressman Fitzgerald comments on the Senate's passage of defense spending and rescission legislation, emphasizing fiscal responsibility.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) released statements following the Senate's approval of the Rescissions Act of 2025 and the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for 2026. Fitzgerald emphasized that the Rescissions Act aims to cut wasteful spending and secure $9 billion in savings, while the Defense Appropriations Act seeks to strengthen military funding and support for troops.

Fitzgerald stated, "With the passage of the Rescissions Act, we are not just cutting spending—we are codifying findings into law," and highlighted the focus on eliminating "woke" ideologies from the military under the appropriations act. The Department of Defense budget will maintain previous spending levels and implement key reforms, including a pay increase for military personnel.

The Defense Appropriations Act is set to provide $831.5 billion and outlines significant investments in missile defense and shipbuilding, while also addressing issues related to diversity and inclusion programs in the military. Fitzgerald expressed optimism about continuing to advocate for fiscal responsibility and military support.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Scott Fitzgerald Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Scott Fitzgerald is worth $7.0M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 120th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fitzgerald has approximately $326.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Scott Fitzgerald's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fitzgerald.

Scott Fitzgerald Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Scott Fitzgerald:

H.R.4279: To prohibit entities integral to the national interests of the United States from participating in any foreign sustainability due diligence regulation, including the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive of the European Union, and for other purposes.

H.R.4278: To improve protections with respect to foreign regulation for certain entities integral to the national interests of the United States, and for other purposes.

H.R.4167: Expanding Access to Lending Options Act

H.R.4098: Stopping Proxy Advisor Racketeering Act

H.R.3437: Insurance Data Protection Act

H.R.3379: HUMPS Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Scott Fitzgerald on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fitzgerald.

Scott Fitzgerald Fundraising

Scott Fitzgerald recently disclosed $199.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 434th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 28.2% came from individual donors.

Fitzgerald disclosed $105.8K of spending. This was the 487th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fitzgerald disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 286th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Scott Fitzgerald's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.