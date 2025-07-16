Press Release: Rep. Sarah McBride Reintroduces Bipartisan Bill to Address National Nursing Workforce Shortage

U.S. Representatives introduced the National Nursing Workforce Center Act to address nursing shortages through state support centers.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Sarah McBride (D-DE) has introduced the National Nursing Workforce Center Act alongside bipartisan support from Reps. Young Kim, Marilyn Strickland, and Don Bacon. The proposed legislation aims to address nursing workforce shortages by establishing a pilot program that supports state nursing workforce centers across the nation.

The bill focuses on creating a federal center for nursing workforce research and technical assistance, with a view to improving conditions and resources available for nurses. McBride highlighted the urgent challenges facing nurses, including burnout and staffing shortages.

The National Nursing Workforce Center Act is part of broader efforts to ensure adequate healthcare support amid projected shortages of registered nurses in the coming years. The Senate has introduced companion legislation, supported by several senators.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sarah McBride Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sarah McBride:

H.R.3404: FAIR Leave Act

H.R.2868: SAVE Our Poultry Act

H.R.306: ESCRA Act

You can track bills proposed by Sarah McBride on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McBride.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.