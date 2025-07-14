Stocks

Press Release: Rep. Sarah McBride Issues Warning on GOP Budget's Impact on Delaware Families in Op-Ed

July 14, 2025 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by Quiver CongressRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Rep. Sarah McBride warns the GOP budget may harm essential services for Delaware families in a recent op-ed.

Quiver AI Summary

Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride has authored an op-ed in the Delaware News Journal, expressing concerns over the Republican budget recently approved by the House of Representatives. McBride asserts that the budget would jeopardize essential services relied upon by many Delawareans. In her piece titled “This is the agony the Republican budget hurls at Delaware,” she argues that the proposed legislation threatens to cut Medicaid, eliminate food assistance for approximately 37,000 households, and poses a risk of closure for rural hospitals. She contends that these measures are intended to finance tax breaks for wealthy Americans.

The Congresswoman emphasizes the moral implications of budget allocations, stating, “Budgets are moral documents… But this budget betrays those values.” She further highlights the possible loss of health coverage for 54,000 Delawareans and predicts a substantial increase in the national deficit to fund tax breaks for the wealthiest citizens. Concluding her op-ed, McBride reaffirms her commitment to advocating for Delaware families, asserting that the budget does not align with the values of stability, dignity, and opportunity that she believes should be upheld.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sarah McBride Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sarah McBride:

You can track bills proposed by Sarah McBride on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McBride.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.