Press Release: Rep. Sarah McBride Issues Warning on GOP Budget's Impact on Delaware Families in Op-Ed

Rep. Sarah McBride warns the GOP budget may harm essential services for Delaware families in a recent op-ed.

Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride has authored an op-ed in the Delaware News Journal, expressing concerns over the Republican budget recently approved by the House of Representatives. McBride asserts that the budget would jeopardize essential services relied upon by many Delawareans. In her piece titled “This is the agony the Republican budget hurls at Delaware,” she argues that the proposed legislation threatens to cut Medicaid, eliminate food assistance for approximately 37,000 households, and poses a risk of closure for rural hospitals. She contends that these measures are intended to finance tax breaks for wealthy Americans.

The Congresswoman emphasizes the moral implications of budget allocations, stating, “Budgets are moral documents… But this budget betrays those values.” She further highlights the possible loss of health coverage for 54,000 Delawareans and predicts a substantial increase in the national deficit to fund tax breaks for the wealthiest citizens. Concluding her op-ed, McBride reaffirms her commitment to advocating for Delaware families, asserting that the budget does not align with the values of stability, dignity, and opportunity that she believes should be upheld.

