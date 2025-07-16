Press Release: Rep. Sara Jacobs Advances IVF Coverage for Military Families in NDAA Committee

Rep. Sara Jacobs' amendment expands IVF coverage for military families under TRICARE within the FY26 NDAA.

Quiver AI Summary

Rep. Sara Jacobs of California has successfully advanced an amendment in the FY26 National Defense Authorization Act, aiming to provide TRICARE coverage for assisted reproductive technology, including IVF, to active duty service members and their dependents. This initiative parallels a similar provision introduced by Senator Tammy Duckworth in the Senate.

Jacobs emphasized that many military families are leaving the Armed Forces due to the high costs and lack of access to necessary family-building services, stating, "About a quarter of active-duty service members and military spouses report infertility." She expressed determination to push this amendment through for the benefit of those who serve.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sara Jacobs Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sara Jacobs is worth $75.3M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 14th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Jacobs has approximately $20.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sara Jacobs's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Jacobs.

Sara Jacobs Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sara Jacobs:

H.R.4330: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish the Early Childhood Education Trust Fund consisting of amounts paid for the estate tax and made available to fund child care services, and for other purposes.

H.R.3916: My Body, My Data Act of 2025

H.R.3005: Global Fragility Reauthorization Act

H.R.2601: Delete DOGE Act

H.R.2557: IVF for Military Families Act

H.R.2059: To prohibit the issuance of licenses for the exportation of certain defense articles to the United Arab Emirates, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Sara Jacobs on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Jacobs.

Sara Jacobs Fundraising

Sara Jacobs recently disclosed $80.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 482nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 56.9% came from individual donors.

Jacobs disclosed $112.1K of spending. This was the 389th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Jacobs disclosed $46.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 771st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sara Jacobs's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.