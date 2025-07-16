Press Release: Rep. Ronny Jackson Advocates for Texas Defense Priorities in NDAA Markup for Fiscal Year 2026

Rep. Ronny Jackson announces key victories for Texas' 13th District in the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced his support for Texas defense initiatives during the markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026. The legislation received a 55-2 vote in favor and is anticipated to advance to the House floor for further consideration.

Rep. Jackson highlighted key investments for Texas, including enhancements for local military facilities and programs aimed at modernizing the military's capabilities. He noted the bill aligns with broader national security objectives and reflects a commitment to support service members and their families.

Chairman Mike Rogers commended Jackson's efforts on the Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee, praising the NDAA for addressing essential technological advancements and military readiness, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the U.S. military's competitive edge.

