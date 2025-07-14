Press Release: Rep. Ron Estes Discusses One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Voice of Reason Show

Rep. Ron Estes discusses the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's impact on tax cuts, economic growth, and national security enhancements.

U.S. Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kansas) participated in an interview with Andy Hooser to discuss the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which was signed into law by President Trump on July 4, 2025. In the discussion, Rep. Estes emphasized how the OBBBA aims to enhance the lives of Americans by implementing tax cuts, fostering economic growth, and providing funding for border security. He mentioned that the legislation addresses provisions set to expire from the past Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, illustrating the lengthy process leading up to OBBBA's passage. “It was a monumental thing just because of the amount of work that we had to go through,” he stated, highlighting the importance of strategic election outcomes that paved the way for this legislative success.

During the interview, Estes elaborated on the potential economic impacts of the OBBBA, stressing that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has historically misjudged outcomes of economic legislation. He suggested that the projected costs of the bill do not reflect the anticipated economic benefits that tax cuts can deliver. Additionally, he addressed broader topics such as national security, criticizing the current administration’s handling of defense against external threats, and reiterating the need for a strong military. The congressman concluded that continued efforts are necessary to achieve a balanced federal budget, particularly in managing mandatory spending for programs like Social Security and Medicare.

Ron Estes Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ron Estes is worth $664.0K, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 327th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Estes has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ron Estes's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Estes.

Ron Estes Fundraising

Ron Estes recently disclosed $156.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 369th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 13.5% came from individual donors.

Estes disclosed $195.0K of spending. This was the 202nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Estes disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 198th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ron Estes's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

