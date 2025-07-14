Press Release: Rep. Ron Estes Commends House Passage of One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Sends to President’s Desk

Rep. Ron Estes commends the House's passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, now awaiting presidential approval.

U.S. Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kansas) has expressed support for the recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act by the House of Representatives, which is now headed to President Trump's desk for approval. In his statement, Rep. Estes highlighted the Republican commitment to extend the 2017 Trump Tax Cuts and improve economic conditions, stating, “We promised the American people to extend the 2017 Trump Tax Cuts, secure the border, and restore prosperity.” He emphasized that the bill's passage aims to provide tax cuts and wage increases, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for his constituents in Kansas.

Prior to the voting, Estes spoke on the House floor in favor of the legislation. Further details on his remarks can be found on his official website along with additional context regarding the legislative process leading up to the bill's passage. The Congressman noted that he believes the bill will secure long-term benefits for Americans, asserting it ensures that “Americans will see tax cuts and wage increases for years to come.”

