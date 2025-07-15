Press Release: Rep. Richard Hudson Introduces Bipartisan Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act

Representative Richard Hudson introduced a bipartisan bill to enhance judicial review for veterans under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Richard Hudson has introduced the Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act, a bipartisan initiative aimed at refining the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022. The bill focuses on removing obstacles for veterans seeking fair judicial review for claims related to exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.

Hudson, along with co-sponsors including Congressman Greg Murphy, emphasizes that the legislation will address "the wrongs endured by our veterans" and alleviate the backlog of pending claims, which currently totals approximately 408,000.

The proposed legislation seeks to allow jury trials, clarify causation requirements, permit claims to be heard in multiple federal courts, and cap attorney fees, thereby facilitating a more efficient claims process for veterans and civilians affected by the contamination.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Richard Hudson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Richard Hudson is worth $344.0K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 378th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hudson has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Richard Hudson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hudson.

Richard Hudson Fundraising

Richard Hudson recently disclosed $489.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 121st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 22.3% came from individual donors.

Hudson disclosed $202.3K of spending. This was the 192nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hudson disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 220th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Richard Hudson's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

