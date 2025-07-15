Press Release: Rep. Richard Hudson Commends Passage of Open RAN Outreach Act to Enhance U.S. Wireless Networks

Rep. Richard Hudson announced the passage of the Open RAN Outreach Act, aiming to enhance U.S. wireless network security.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) highlighted the House's passage of the bipartisan Open RAN Outreach Act, aimed at strengthening the U.S. wireless network. The legislation focuses on reducing reliance on Chinese technology suppliers, like Huawei, and fostering competition in the telecommunications market.

Hudson noted, "By ensuring our small and rural telecom providers have the support needed to deploy technologies, like Open RAN, we can promote innovation and create jobs." The bill also emphasizes the importance of securing supply chains in light of past crises.

The Open RAN Outreach Act aims to provide small providers with technical assistance in adopting open network technologies, which could diversify the telecom landscape by allowing multi-vendor equipment use, according to the press release.

Richard Hudson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Richard Hudson is worth $344.0K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 378th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hudson has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Richard Hudson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Richard Hudson:

Richard Hudson Fundraising

Richard Hudson recently disclosed $489.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 121st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 22.3% came from individual donors.

Hudson disclosed $202.3K of spending. This was the 192nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hudson disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 220th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

