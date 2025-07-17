Press Release: Rep. Randy Weber and Rep. Chris Pappas Introduce BIRD Health Act to Enhance U.S.-Israel Medical Collaboration

Rep. Weber and Rep. Pappas introduced the BIRD Health Act to enhance U.S.-Israel medical innovation collaboration.

U.S. Representatives Randy Weber and Chris Pappas have introduced the BIRD Health Act of 2025, aimed at enhancing U.S.-Israel cooperation in medical technology. The act proposes the creation of a dedicated BIRD Health Program, modeled after existing partnerships in sectors like energy and cybersecurity.

The legislation is designed to strengthen joint research in areas such as medical devices and biotechnology while supporting domestic manufacturing of essential medicines. Rep. Weber stated, "It just makes sense to join forces in advancing life-saving health technologies that benefit both our nations."

Additionally, the bill seeks to promote innovation ecosystems and ensure data-sharing protocols to protect patient information. Rep. Pappas emphasized that the initiative would enhance the bilateral partnership, addressing emerging health issues and developing innovative solutions.

