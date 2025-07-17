Press Release: Rep. Randy Feenstra Votes in Favor of Legislation to Enhance U.S. Digital Asset Leadership and Ban Central Bank Digital Currency

Rep. Randy Feenstra voted on three bills to enhance U.S. leadership in digital assets and prohibit a central bank digital currency.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted today in support of three legislative measures aimed at enhancing American leadership in the digital asset market and prohibiting the creation of a central bank digital currency in the United States. Feenstra commented, "We want digital asset innovation to happen in America and crypto jobs to be created in America."

The proposed legislation includes the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which seeks to clarify regulatory roles for the SEC and CFTC, and the GENIUS Act, which establishes guidelines for stablecoins. The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act aims to prevent the establishment of a central bank digital currency.

Feenstra further asserted that the bills would promote business confidence and protect financial security, emphasizing the need for the U.S. to remain competitive in the evolving digital asset landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Randy Feenstra Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Randy Feenstra is worth $154.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 408th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Feenstra has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Randy Feenstra's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Feenstra.

Randy Feenstra Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Randy Feenstra:

H.R.4400: To amend the Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008 to reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, and for other purposes.

H.R.4322: To require the Secretary of Agriculture to provide regular updates to Livestock Indemnity Program payment rates to reflect market prices, and for other purposes.

H.R.4032: Lowering Broadband Costs for Consumers Act of 2025

H.R.3280: Rural Broadband Modernization Act

H.R.3211: Precision Agriculture Loan Program Act of 2025

H.R.3038: SAFE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Randy Feenstra on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Feenstra.

Randy Feenstra Fundraising

Randy Feenstra recently disclosed $187.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 452nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 42.7% came from individual donors.

Feenstra disclosed $471.4K of spending. This was the 92nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Feenstra disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 202nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Randy Feenstra's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.