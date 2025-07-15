Press Release: Rep. Randy Feenstra Introduces Farmers First Act to Enhance Rural Behavioral Health Services

Rep. Randy Feenstra introduced the Farmers First Act to enhance rural mental health services and support farming communities.

U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) has introduced the Farmers First Act, aimed at enhancing behavioral health services in rural communities. This legislation seeks to reauthorize and increase funding for the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) to $15 million annually over the next five years, facilitating connections to mental health professionals for those in crisis.

Feenstra highlighted the issues faced by farmers, stating, “It’s why I’m glad to lead legislation to fully fund the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network.” The act has garnered support from various agricultural organizations, emphasizing the importance of mental health resources for farmers dealing with economic stressors and personal challenges.

Key figures from the industry, including representatives from the National Milk Producers Federation and the American Farm Bureau Federation, praised the bipartisan effort, reflecting the urgent need for mental health support in agriculture. The act aims to reinforce mental health services, addressing the unique pressures faced by farming communities.

