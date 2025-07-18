Press Release: Rep. Norcross Votes Against Trump-Republican Cuts to Humanitarian Aid and Public Broadcasting

Congressman Norcross voted against proposed cuts to humanitarian aid, infectious disease prevention, and public broadcasting efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Donald Norcross (D-NJ) expressed opposition to the Trump-Republican rescissions package that proposed cuts to various humanitarian and public services. He stated, "I voted against the disastrous Trump-Republican cuts that would take away food from hungry kids... It's a reckless bill that puts billionaires first and working families last."

The proposed cuts include $1.1 billion from PBS funding, impacting education access; $500 million from USAID Global Health Programs, affecting disease prevention; and additional reductions to UNICEF and other humanitarian organizations. Norcross highlighted the potential harm these cuts would inflict on vulnerable populations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Donald Norcross Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Donald Norcross is worth $6.5M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 122nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Norcross has approximately $295.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Norcross has approximately $295.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Donald Norcross Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Donald Norcross:

H.R.3046: Workers’ Memorial Day

H.R.2736: Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act of 2025

H.R.2692: No Tax Breaks for Union Busting (NTBUB) Act

H.R.2151: Seizure Awareness and Preparedness Act

H.R.1627: TREATS Act

H.R.957: Parity Enforcement Act of 2025

H.R.957: Parity Enforcement Act of 2025

Donald Norcross Fundraising

Donald Norcross recently disclosed $257.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 337th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 46.2% came from individual donors.

Norcross disclosed $70.2K of spending. This was the 610th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Norcross disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 163rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Norcross disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 163rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

