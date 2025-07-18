Press Release: Rep. Nancy Mace Achieves 26 Amendments in FY2026 NDAA Markup Through House Armed Services Committee

Congresswoman Nancy Mace secured 26 amendments to the FY2026 NDAA, surpassing the committee average, focusing on defense policy.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 18, 2025, Congresswoman Nancy Mace announced she secured 26 amendments to the FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act during the House Armed Services Committee markup. This achievement, noted to be more than double the committee average, highlights Mace's commitment to defense policy.

The amendments focus on various issues including mental health care, sexual assault prevention, and cybersecurity. "We made our mark on this year’s NDAA," Mace stated, emphasizing the priority of accountability and national security in her proposals.

Among the key amendments are measures to improve sexual assault response protocols, enhance mental health resource access for veterans, and modernize military justice. Additionally, she aims to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives within the Department of Defense.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Nancy Mace Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nancy Mace is worth $3.4M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 180th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mace has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Nancy Mace's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Mace.

Nancy Mace Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nancy Mace:

H.R.4512: To prohibit the availability of Federal funds for certain animal research, and for other purposes.

H.R.4374: To require agencies to update mortgage underwriting programs, guidelines, standards, and systems to require lenders to consider, in the mortgage credit evaluation process, any amounts a borrower has in any brokerage account associated with a cryptocurrency exchange.

H.R.4340: To require hospitals, medical examiner offices, and coroner offices to report to the Consumer Product Safety Commission with respect to certain incidents involving the death or serious injury of a child, and for other purposes.

H.R.4188: VA Flood Preparedness Act

H.R.4138: Restoring Biological Truth in Government Act

H.R.3984: Expedited Removal Expansion Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Nancy Mace on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Mace.

Nancy Mace Fundraising

Nancy Mace recently disclosed $82.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 645th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 94.5% came from individual donors.

Mace disclosed $309.8K of spending. This was the 156th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Mace disclosed $478.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 480th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Nancy Mace's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.