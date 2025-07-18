Press Release: Rep. Mike Simpson Supports Passage of Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill

Rep. Mike Simpson supports the FY 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill to enhance military readiness and family support.

On July 18, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill, with Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson supporting the legislation. He emphasized that the bill aims to bolster national security, restore combat readiness, and assist military families, aligning with the Trump administration's policy initiatives.

Simpson stated, “Bolstering America’s national security... is what delivering the America-First defense agenda looks like.” The bill includes provisions for pay increases for junior enlisted servicemembers and initiatives to protect the U.S. border.

The measure was approved by a vote of 221-209 and now moves to the Senate for consideration. Key highlights include enhancing military families' quality of life and combating drug trafficking.

Michael K. Simpson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Michael K. Simpson is worth $1.2M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 268th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Simpson has approximately $808.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Michael K. Simpson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Simpson.

Michael K. Simpson Fundraising

Michael K. Simpson recently disclosed $112.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 593rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.4% came from individual donors.

Simpson disclosed $99.1K of spending. This was the 510th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Simpson disclosed $183.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 679th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Michael K. Simpson's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

