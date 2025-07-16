Press Release: Rep. Mike Simpson Cosponsors Resolution Condemning Attack on Texas Border Patrol Facility

Rep. Simpson condemns the July 7 attack on a Texas Border Patrol facility, supporting a resolution denouncing violence against law enforcement.

Quiver AI Summary

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson has cosponsored a resolution condemning a July 7th attack on a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas. The shooter, reportedly targeting law enforcement, injured two officers and a Border Patrol employee before being neutralized. Simpson emphasized the importance of support for law enforcement, attributing increasing assaults on ICE agents to "dangerous rhetoric" from the Left.

Rep. Simpson stated, “These heroes risk their lives every day to secure our borders and protect our communities – they deserve our respect and appreciation.” The resolution, primarily sponsored by Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), aims to express congressional support for law enforcement personnel and their safety.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Michael K. Simpson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Michael K. Simpson is worth $1.2M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 270th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Simpson has approximately $787.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Michael K. Simpson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Simpson.

Michael K. Simpson Fundraising

Michael K. Simpson recently disclosed $112.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 503rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.4% came from individual donors.

Simpson disclosed $99.1K of spending. This was the 440th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Simpson disclosed $183.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 589th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Michael K. Simpson's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

