Press Release: Rep. Mike Rogers Commends Committee Approval of FY26 NDAA

Rep. Mike Rogers lauds committee approval of the FY26 NDAA, emphasizing defense modernization and streamlined procurement processes.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (AL-03) has expressed his approval following the House Armed Services Committee's bipartisan passage of the FY26 NDAA, aimed at streamlining defense acquisitions. Rogers emphasized the importance of a "ready, lethal, and capable fighting force" amidst evolving global threats.

The legislation, known as H.R. 3838, seeks to reduce bureaucratic hurdles in military procurement, thereby enhancing innovation and efficiency. Rogers stated it builds on previous defense improvements and is crucial for strengthening national security.

He highlighted that modernizing the military equipment acquisition process will ensure that servicemembers receive the resources they need in a timely manner. Rogers is looking forward to advancing the bill through Congress.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mike Rogers Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mike Rogers:

H.R.4147: Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act

H.R.3838: SPEED Act

H.R.2740: To modify the boundaries of the Talladega National Forest, and for other purposes.

H.R.2519: To provide a per diem allowance for Members of Congress for the costs of lodging, meals, and incidental expenses incurred because of travel to and from the Washington Metropolitan Area in order to cast votes in Congress, and for other purposes.

H.R.1630: To allow States to elect to observe year-round daylight saving time, and for other purposes.

H.R.1580: To amend section 3001 of title 39, United States Code, to require solicitations sent in the mail to be clearly identified as solicitations, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Mike Rogers on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rogers.

Mike Rogers Fundraising

Mike Rogers recently disclosed $469.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 127th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 71.5% came from individual donors.

Rogers disclosed $189.0K of spending. This was the 212th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Rogers disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 118th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mike Rogers's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.