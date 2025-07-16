Press Release: Rep. Mike Levin Joins Bipartisan Effort to Reintroduce Dignity Act for Immigration Reform

Rep. Mike Levin reintroduces the bipartisan Dignity Act, aiming for comprehensive immigration reform.

Rep. Mike Levin, alongside Reps. Veronica Escobar and Maria Elvira Salazar and 17 others, has reintroduced the Dignity Act of 2025, a bipartisan immigration reform bill. The legislation aims to address legal status for undocumented immigrants, improve border security, and introduce reforms in asylum and visa processes.

Levin emphasized the necessity for Congress to act, stating, "Mass deportations are not the answer," and urging for a balance between enforcing laws and protecting families. The bill has garnered support from both Democratic and Republican representatives and seeks to modernize an outdated immigration system.

The Dignity Act seeks to provide protections for vulnerable immigrant populations while enhancing accountability for immigration practices. It has drawn attention for its potential to reshape U.S. immigration policies, which have remained largely unchanged for decades.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mike Levin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mike Levin is worth $1.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 226th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Levin has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Mike Levin Net Worth

Mike Levin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mike Levin:

H.R.4136: NRC Office of Public Engagement and Participation Act of 2025

H.R.4060: To amend title 37, United States Code, United States Code, to lower the threshold required for the Secretary of Defense to make a temporary adjustment to a rate of the basic allowance for housing for members of the uniformed services, and to make permanent the authority to make such adjustment.

H.R.3217: Stop Child Hunger Act of 2025

H.R.2862: Southern California Coast and Ocean Protection Act

H.R.2786: Resilient Coasts and Estuaries Act of 2025

H.R.2301: To promote the development of renewable energy on public land, and for other purposes.

Mike Levin Bill Proposals

Mike Levin Fundraising

Mike Levin recently disclosed $643.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 90th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 85.3% came from individual donors.

Levin disclosed $338.4K of spending. This was the 114th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Levin disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 244th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Mike Levin Fundraising

