Press Release: Rep. Mike Kelly and Rep. August Pfluger Introduce Resolution Commemorating One-Year Anniversary of Trump Assassination Attempt

U.S. Reps. Kelly and Pfluger introduce a resolution marking the anniversary of Trump assassination attempt in Butler, PA.

On July 14, 2025, U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Representative August Pfluger (R-TX) announced the introduction of a resolution to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump, which occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. The resolution seeks to condemn not only this incident but also multiple other attempts against the President's life, including another incident in Florida and attacks on state lawmakers.

The proposed resolution also honors the memory of Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter and U.S. Army veteran, who lost his life while trying to protect his family during the attack, as well as two individuals who sustained critical injuries. In a joint statement, Kelly and Pfluger emphasized the importance of standing against violence targeting political figures and called for unity among Americans. They proclaimed, "We are stronger together," as they urged remembrance of the tragic events and recognition of first responders' bravery.

