Press Release: Rep. Mark Messmer Endorses Digital Asset Market Clarity Act

Rep. Mark Messmer supports the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, promoting clearer regulations for digital assets and agricultural innovation.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Rep. Mark Messmer (R-IN) expressed his support for H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, on the House Floor. This legislation aims to establish clear jurisdictional boundaries between the SEC and CFTC, addressing regulatory challenges faced by the digital assets industry.

Messmer indicated that the CLARITY Act would protect consumers, combat fraud, and offer new opportunities for rural innovators and Hoosier farmers by expanding access to capital. He emphasized the need for regulation in the digital asset markets to foster economic growth and technological advancement in the U.S.

To view Messmer's full remarks, a link to the speech is provided, along with further information on his work for Indiana's 8th Congressional District.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mark Messmer Fundraising

Mark Messmer recently disclosed $105.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 603rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 51.3% came from individual donors.

Messmer disclosed $85.3K of spending. This was the 559th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Messmer disclosed $427.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 505th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark Messmer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

