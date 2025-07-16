Press Release: Rep. Mark Harris and Sen. Marsha Blackburn Introduce National Education Association Charter Repeal Act

Representative Mark Harris and Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced legislation to repeal the NEA's congressional charter.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, Representative Mark Harris (R-NC) and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced the National Education Association Charter Repeal Act, aiming to revoke the congressional charter of the National Education Association (NEA). Harris criticized the NEA for what he described as a departure from its educational mission, labeling it as a partisan organization.

The bill's supporters, including notable members of Congress and organizations like Moms for Liberty, allege that the NEA has engaged in political activities that do not align with the interests of teachers or students. "Teachers’ unions have shown they’ll put their political agenda ahead of students’ needs," remarked Blackburn.

This legislative effort follows recent NEA actions that sparked controversy, including political positions on various social issues. Harris emphasized that maintaining congressional support for the NEA is no longer justifiable. Full details of the bill can be accessed through the provided link.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mark Harris Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark Harris:

H.R.2501: Free Speech Fairness Act

H.R.1312: No Asylum for Criminals Act of 2025

H.R.938: No Contracts with Foreign Adversaries Act

H.R.729: Teleabortion Prevention Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mark Harris on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Harris.

Mark Harris Fundraising

Mark Harris recently disclosed $97.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 525th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 66.9% came from individual donors.

Harris disclosed $59.3K of spending. This was the 558th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Harris disclosed $198.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 571st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark Harris's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

