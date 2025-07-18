Press Release: Rep. Mark Amodei Supports $9 Billion Rescissions Request from Trump Administration

Rep. Mark Amodei supports the Trump Administration's $9 billion rescission request, ensuring no funding cuts for FY2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Rep. Mark Amodei released a statement following his approval of a $9 billion rescissions request from the Trump Administration. He emphasized that this package would not reduce funding for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2025, with further opportunities to support local broadcasting in FY26.

Amodei noted, "We still have a long road ahead of us before the start of the next fiscal year," reaffirming his commitment to advocate for local broadcasters as the fiscal year progresses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mark E. Amodei Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mark E. Amodei is worth $415.5K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 362nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Amodei has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Mark E. Amodei Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark E. Amodei:

H.R.4213: Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026

H.R.3746: Rebuilding America’s Airport Infrastructure Act

H.R.2317: Northern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act of 2025

H.R.1400: To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish a presumption that certain veterans were exposed to radiation and other toxins at the Nevada Test and Training Range for purposes of the treatment of certain disabilities under the laws administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes.

H.R.1399: Prior Approval Reform Act

H.R.1366: Mining Regulatory Clarity Act of 2025

Mark E. Amodei Fundraising

Mark E. Amodei recently disclosed $88.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 638th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 46.5% came from individual donors.

Amodei disclosed $70.2K of spending. This was the 609th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Amodei disclosed $433.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 501st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

