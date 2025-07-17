Press Release: Rep. Lauren Underwood Seeks Clarification from ICE on Alleged Enforcement Actions in Joliet, Illinois

Rep. Lauren Underwood requests answers from ICE regarding alleged unsafe enforcement actions in Joliet, Illinois, last week.

Quiver AI Summary

Rep. Lauren Underwood, Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Appropriations, has requested answers from ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons regarding alleged enforcement actions in Joliet, Illinois. Underwood's inquiries followed reports of an unmarked truck ramming a civilian vehicle and armed individuals reportedly threatening its occupants.

In her letter, Underwood expressed concern about the community's safety, stating that such actions, if true, would violate law enforcement's responsibilities. She emphasized the need for sensitivity, especially near children's facilities, and requested a briefing from ICE leadership by July 20, 2025.

Witnesses claim the incident occurred on July 9, when the truck allegedly trapped a civilian vehicle near a youth center. Underwood described the situation as potentially dangerous, highlighting the need for law enforcement to prioritize safety and community welfare.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Lauren Underwood Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lauren Underwood is worth $97.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 417th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Underwood has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lauren Underwood's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Underwood.

Lauren Underwood Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lauren Underwood:

H.R.4428: To require the Secretary of Agriculture to provide additional payments for producers that, in participating in the conservation stewardship program, agree to adopt or improve, manage, and maintain perennial production systems, and for other purposes.

H.R.4272: To prioritize health care facilities and mental or behavioral health facilities in the Community Facilities program for fiscal years 2026 through 2031, and allow loans and grants under the program to be used for medical supplies, increasing telehealth capabilities, supporting staffing needs, or renovating and remodeling closed facilities.

H.R.3480: Health Coverage for IVF Act of 2025

H.R.3091: Health Savings and Affordability for Fertility Act

H.R.2529: Convenient Contraception Act

H.R.2234: Ensuring Veterans Timely Access to Anesthesia Care Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Lauren Underwood on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Underwood.

Lauren Underwood Fundraising

Lauren Underwood recently disclosed $488.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 159th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.7% came from individual donors.

Underwood disclosed $459.9K of spending. This was the 97th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Underwood disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 263rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lauren Underwood's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

