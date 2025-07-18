Rep. Laura Friedman and Jewish House members demand clarity on a $200M Pentagon contract linked to xAI's Grok amid controversy.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 18, 2025, U.S. Representative Laura Friedman, along with nine colleagues, demanded answers from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding a $200 million Pentagon contract with xAI for "Grok for Government." This request follows concerns over Grok's recent antisemitic remarks, with Friedman emphasizing the potential risks to national security.

The lawmakers are seeking clarity on whether Elon Musk can influence Grok's responses and what safeguards are in place to prevent unauthorized changes. They expressed that the lack of transparency raises significant concerns about the AI's use in military applications.

Friedman has been an advocate against antisemitism and has previously addressed issues surrounding hate speech and extremist content. The full details of the request were outlined in a letter sent to the Department of Defense.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Laura Friedman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Laura Friedman is worth $1.0M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 289th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Friedman has approximately $401.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Laura Friedman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Friedman.

Laura Friedman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Laura Friedman:

H.R.3874: Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act

H.R.2428: Wildfire Homeowner Relief Act

H.R.2427: Stop Disaster Price Gouging Act

H.R.2254: Don’t Penalize Victims Act

You can track bills proposed by Laura Friedman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Friedman.

Laura Friedman Fundraising

Laura Friedman recently disclosed $176.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 482nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 74.8% came from individual donors.

Friedman disclosed $141.2K of spending. This was the 395th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Friedman disclosed $324.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 564th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Laura Friedman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

