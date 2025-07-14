Press Release: Rep. Judy Chu Recognizes Community Leaders at 2025 Congressional Leadership Awards Ceremony

Congresswoman Judy Chu honored nine local leaders for their contributions at the 2025 Congressional Leadership Awards Ceremony.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-28) held her annual Congressional Leadership of the Year Awards Ceremony on Saturday to recognize nine individuals and organizations in California's 28th Congressional District for their exceptional contributions to the community. The event featured actress and community advocate Tamlyn Tomita as the emcee.

During the ceremony, Rep. Chu remarked, “After everything our communities have been through, especially in the wake of the Eaton Fire, these leaders stepped up,” highlighting their efforts in education, activism, and community support. The honorees included Wendy Sinnette, recognized as Educator of the Year for her leadership during the pandemic; the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity, named Nonprofit of the Year for its rebuilding efforts post-Eaton Fire; and Pastor Jonathan DeCuir, awarded Community Activist of the Year for his essential work after the disaster. Other recipients included business leaders, volunteers, and organizations fostering community recovery and inclusivity in various capacities.

Judy Chu Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Judy Chu is worth $14.2M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 74th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Chu has approximately $6.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Judy Chu Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Judy Chu:

H.R.4163: To permit legally married same-sex couples to amend their filing status for income tax returns outside the statute of limitations, to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to clarify that all provisions shall apply to legally married same-sex couples in the same manner as other married couples, and for other purposes.

H.R.3316: Stop Mental Health Stigma in Our Communities Act of 2025

H.R.2928: Mortgage Relief for Disaster Survivors Act

H.R.2495: Nutrition CARE Act of 2025

H.R.1667: Acupuncture for Our Seniors Act of 2025

H.R.990: SAFE Act

Judy Chu Fundraising

Judy Chu recently disclosed $64.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 510th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 29.7% came from individual donors.

Chu disclosed $156.8K of spending. This was the 270th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Chu disclosed $3.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 66th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

