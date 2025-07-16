Press Release: Rep. Judy Chu and Senator Alex Padilla Introduce Legislation for Worker Heat Protection

Rep. Chu and Sen. Padilla introduce legislation for federal workplace heat protections alongside union leaders in response to extreme temperatures.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, U.S. Representative Judy Chu and Senator Alex Padilla, along with other lawmakers, announced the introduction of the Asunción Valdivia Heat Illness, Injury, and Fatality Prevention Act. The legislation aims to create a federal workplace heat protection standard, addressing risks posed by extreme temperatures for workers.

The bill mandates that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) establish regulations requiring paid breaks, access to water, and training on heat-related risks. Named after a California worker who died from heat exposure, the act has garnered support from over 250 organizations, highlighting the urgent need for safety measures in the face of rising temperatures.

Lawmakers pointed to increasing cases of heat-related illnesses and fatalities, emphasizing an obligation to protect workers across various industries, including agriculture and construction. They argue that with climate change exacerbating heat conditions, comprehensive and enforceable standards are crucial for worker safety.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Judy Chu Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Judy Chu is worth $14.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 74th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Chu has approximately $6.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Judy Chu's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Chu.

Judy Chu Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Judy Chu:

H.R.4163: PRIDE Act of 2025

H.R.3316: Stop Mental Health Stigma in Our Communities Act of 2025

H.R.2928: Mortgage Relief for Disaster Survivors Act

H.R.2495: Nutrition CARE Act of 2025

H.R.1667: Acupuncture for Our Seniors Act of 2025

H.R.990: SAFE Act

You can track bills proposed by Judy Chu on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Chu.

Judy Chu Fundraising

Judy Chu recently disclosed $73.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 571st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 47.3% came from individual donors.

Chu disclosed $75.6K of spending. This was the 500th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Chu disclosed $3.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 68th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Judy Chu's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.