Press Release: Rep. John McGuire Votes for Committee Passage of Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act

Rep. John McGuire voted for the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, enhancing military capabilities and servicemembers' welfare.

U.S. Representative John McGuire (VA-05) voted for the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) during a House Committee on Armed Services session. The NDAA aims to enhance military capabilities, improve servicemembers' quality of life, and simplify defense acquisition processes.

Rep. McGuire emphasized that the NDAA invests in better pay, healthcare, and housing for military families, stating, "Our warfighters deserve the best... This year’s NDAA funds next-gen weapons to ensure America stays ahead of China, Russia, and any foreign adversary."

The NDAA allocates resources for a pay raise for servicemembers, strengthens U.S. defense against global threats, and promotes innovation in military technology, with bipartisan support from other leaders highlighting McGuire's contributions to military readiness.

