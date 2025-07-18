Press Release: Rep. John Larson Votes Against Republican Military Funding Bill Citing Cultural Agenda Concerns

Rep. John Larson opposes Republican military funding bill, citing its harmful provisions affecting troops, Ukraine, and reproductive rights.

On July 18, 2025, Representative John B. Larson of Connecticut voted against a Republican military funding bill, which he criticized for removing security aid to Ukraine and imposing restrictions on reproductive health and LGBTQ+ rights. Larson stated, “House Republicans hijacked a traditionally bipartisan bill... to target women’s health care and the LGBTQ+ community.”

Larson highlighted that the bill included provisions allowing significant budget cuts in troops' pay and limiting access to necessary services. He expressed concern that the elimination of aid to Ukraine would embolden adversaries like Russia and emphasized the need for a bipartisan approach to military funding.

In response to the Republican proposal, Larson affirmed his support for servicemembers and their families, stressing the importance of bipartisan cooperation to ensure adequate support and compensation for military personnel. He called for “cooler heads” in the Senate to promote a more unifying approach to defense funding.

John B. Larson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John B. Larson is worth $2.3M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 211th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Larson has approximately $555.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track John B. Larson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Larson.

John B. Larson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John B. Larson:

H.R.1877: Protecting Americans’ Social Security Data Act

H.R.1876: Keeping Our Field Offices Open Act

H.R.1321: Ending DOGE Conflicts Act

You can track bills proposed by John B. Larson on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Larson.

John B. Larson Fundraising

John B. Larson recently disclosed $106.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 600th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 5.6% came from individual donors.

Larson disclosed $143.6K of spending. This was the 388th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Larson disclosed $262.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 600th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track John B. Larson's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

