Press Release: Rep. Joe Courtney Advances Bipartisan FY26 National Defense Authorization Act in House Armed Services Committee Vote

Rep. Joe Courtney voted to advance the bipartisan FY26 National Defense Authorization Act from the House Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-02) voted to advance the bipartisan FY26 National Defense Authorization Act through the House Armed Services Committee with a 55-2 vote. This bill addresses funding gaps for submarine construction, specifically increasing support for the Virginia-class submarine program by $1 billion.

Courtney highlighted the challenges posed by the Trump Administration's fragmented defense budget process, stating that it necessitated significant cleanup work in this year's NDAA. He emphasized the importance of stability in federal budgets for effective military operations.

The committee’s bill includes several of Courtney's amendments aimed at supporting submarine programs, military aircraft procurement, and educational funding for schools serving military families in Eastern Connecticut. It also reinforces the U.S. commitment to Ukraine during a critical time.

Joe Courtney Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Joe Courtney is worth $2.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 223rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Courtney has approximately $1.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Joe Courtney's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Courtney.

Joe Courtney Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Joe Courtney:

H.R.3954: Improving Access to Medicare Coverage Act of 2025

H.R.3036: Protecting America’s Workers Act

H.R.2829: SERVICE Act

H.R.2531: Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act

H.R.2041: Hidden Fee Disclosure Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Joe Courtney on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Courtney.

Joe Courtney Fundraising

Joe Courtney recently disclosed $72.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 572nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 39.4% came from individual donors.

Courtney disclosed $78.5K of spending. This was the 493rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Courtney disclosed $348.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 474th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Joe Courtney's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

