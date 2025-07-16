Press Release: Rep. Jimmy Panetta Cosponsors Legislation to Enhance Accountability in Cryptocurrency Practices

Rep. Jimmy Panetta cosponsors legislation to enhance accountability for public officials and protect investors in digital assets.

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) has announced his support for two legislative proposals aimed at increasing accountability for public officials and safeguarding investors from potential abuse involving digital assets. The bills, known as the Modern Emoluments and Malfeasance Enforcement (MEME) Act and the Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act, seek to prevent federal officials from profiting from digital currencies while in office.

Panetta's endorsement of these measures comes amid concerns regarding financial conflicts related to President Trump and his family's involvement in various cryptocurrency projects. The proposed laws would prohibit both federal officials and their immediate families from promoting or benefiting from such assets, thereby addressing ethical questions surrounding their roles.

“When public officials use their positions to promote cryptocurrencies they have a financial stake in, it raises serious questions about ethics and conflicts of interest,” Panetta stated, underscoring the intention to enhance public trust in government operations. The legislation has garnered support from groups like Public Citizen and Consumer Reports.

