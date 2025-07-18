Press Release: Rep. Jimmy Gomez Votes Against Republican Proposal to Cut Funding for Public Broadcasting and Foreign Aid

Rep. Jimmy Gomez opposed a Republican bill aimed at defunding public broadcasting and humanitarian aid.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Jimmy Gomez voted against a Republican bill aimed at reducing federal funding for public broadcasting, such as NPR and PBS, and humanitarian foreign aid. He described the measure as a "handout to billionaires" that would negatively impact working families, particularly children who rely on public programs.

Gomez recounted his own experiences growing up without cable, emphasizing the importance of public broadcasting in providing education and safety information. He criticized the bill for reallocating funds to wealthy corporations while cutting essential services for vulnerable communities.

Moreover, he expressed concern that the legislation would undermine humanitarian efforts, stating it removes vital support from children in need and conflicts with America's leadership role in global crises. He pledged to continue advocating for public funding that benefits those in need rather than the wealthy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jimmy Gomez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jimmy Gomez is worth $1.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 280th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gomez has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jimmy Gomez's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gomez.

Jimmy Gomez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jimmy Gomez:

H.R.3964: Affordable Housing Equity Act of 2025

H.R.3911: Choose Medicare Act

H.R.3763: Protect Vulnerable Immigrant Youth Act

You can track bills proposed by Jimmy Gomez on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gomez.

Jimmy Gomez Fundraising

Jimmy Gomez recently disclosed $138.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 550th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 44.0% came from individual donors.

Gomez disclosed $59.6K of spending. This was the 648th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gomez disclosed $260.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 602nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jimmy Gomez's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

