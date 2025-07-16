Press Release: Rep. Jill Tokuda Advocates for Hawai‘i Interests in Defense Policy Bill Markup

Rep. Jill Tokuda supports Hawai‘i priorities in the annual defense policy bill, emphasizing military housing and family safety measures.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda has defended Hawai‘i's interests during the markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026. The bill, which passed the committee with a 56 to 2 vote, includes provisions aimed at better addressing local housing and support for military families, according to Tokuda.

Tokuda emphasized the importance of enhancing the Department of Defense’s accountability regarding housing needs and mandates for reporting violence within military communities. "These measures reflect our commitment to their well-being," she stated.

The NDAA includes several key priorities for Hawai‘i, such as quarterly reports on efforts to combat domestic violence, improvements in military housing assessments, and increased penalties for voluntary manslaughter. These changes aim to align military policies with the needs of local communities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jill N. Tokuda Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jill N. Tokuda is worth $609.5K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 336th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tokuda has approximately $46.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jill N. Tokuda's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tokuda.

Jill N. Tokuda Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jill N. Tokuda:

H.R.4269: To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to provide for the application of a cost-of-living adjustment to the non-labor related portion for hospital outpatient department services furnished in Alaska and Hawaii.

H.R.4246: Essential Air Service Reliability Act of 2025

H.R.3610: Parity for Native Hawaiian Veterans Act of 2025

H.R.3609: Remove the Stain Act

H.R.3373: GHOST Act of 2025

H.R.3263: PATCH Act

You can track bills proposed by Jill N. Tokuda on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tokuda.

Jill N. Tokuda Fundraising

Jill N. Tokuda recently disclosed $136.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 472nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 72.5% came from individual donors.

Tokuda disclosed $70.3K of spending. This was the 518th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tokuda disclosed $402.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 454th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jill N. Tokuda's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

