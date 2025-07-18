Press Release: Rep. Jeff Crank Votes in Favor of Defense Appropriations Act to Support Military Funding

Rep. Jeff Crank voted for the Defense Appropriations Act, enhancing military funding and troop support in Colorado.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 18, 2025, Rep. Jeff Crank (CO-05) voted in favor of the Defense Appropriations Act, which is designed to enhance America's military capabilities. The act aims to create a more effective Department of Defense while addressing various defense needs, including funding for missile defense and troop welfare.

Rep. Crank emphasized the importance of supporting military personnel and maintaining military readiness, stating that "this bill supports the Commander in Chief's efforts to bring order back to the chaotic world inherited from the previous administration." The legislation includes a 3.8% pay raise for military personnel and significant investments in defense programs.

The act also allocates funds to improve military community schools, enhance missile defense, and support advancements in military technology. Key provisions aim to ensure better quality of life for service members and their families, and to prolong stability within military ranks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jeff Crank Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jeff Crank is worth $2.3M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 209th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crank has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jeff Crank's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crank.

Jeff Crank Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jeff Crank:

H.R.4075: Fire Weather Development Act of 2025

H.R.1984: BLOC Act

H.R.1913: BLOC Act

You can track bills proposed by Jeff Crank on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crank.

Jeff Crank Fundraising

Jeff Crank recently disclosed $230.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 375th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 52.1% came from individual donors.

Crank disclosed $101.1K of spending. This was the 508th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Crank disclosed $425.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 509th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jeff Crank's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.