Press Release: Rep. Jeff Crank Advances National Defense Authorization Act in House Committee Vote

Rep. Jeff Crank advanced the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act to enhance defense capabilities and reform acquisition processes.

Representative Jeff Crank (CO-05) voted to advance the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) from the House Armed Services Committee to the House Floor. The NDAA aims to reform the U.S. acquisition system, bolster the defense industrial base, and enhance military readiness against adversaries.

Rep. Crank emphasized the importance of advancing the "Peace Through Strength Agenda," citing the need to maintain an edge over adversaries. Key wins in the NDAA include improved military supply chain efficiency and protections for service members' quality of life.

Notable amendments include funding for Colorado-based defense initiatives, enhanced satellite communications, and pay raises for military personnel. Rep. Crank highlighted efforts to protect Colorado institutions from budget cuts affecting healthcare and education within the defense sector.

