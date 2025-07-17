Press Release: Rep. Jared Huffman Criticizes Secretary Burgum and AG Bondi Over Alcatraz Visit Amid Proposed Reopening Plan

Rep. Jared Huffman criticizes Secretary Burgum and AG Bondi's Alcatraz visit amid Trump’s prison reopening proposal.

Representative Jared Huffman (D-CA) criticized Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their visit to Alcatraz Island amid a proposal by the Trump administration to reopen it as an active prison for detained immigrants. Huffman described the plan as "batshit crazy" and a "political stunt."

Huffman stated, "not a single serious person at the National Park Service... thinks this is a good idea," arguing the proposal would harm both the Park Service's reputation and finances by closing a popular tourist destination.

He concluded by calling the plan “deeply idiotic” and suggesting Pam Bondi's visit was linked to hiding "the Epstein files," emphasizing the unlikelihood of the proposal's realization.

