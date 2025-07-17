Press Release: Rep. Janelle Bynum Introduces Microplastics Safety Act to Study Health Impacts

Rep. Janelle Bynum introduced the Microplastics Safety Act, requiring FDA to study microplastics' health impacts.

Rep. Janelle Bynum (OR-05), Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Rick Scott (R-FL), and Representative Greg Steube (FL-17) have introduced the Microplastics Safety Act, which mandates the FDA conduct a study on the health impacts of microplastics in food, water, and other products. This bipartisan legislation aims to enhance understanding of microplastics' health effects, particularly on vulnerable populations.

Concerns regarding microplastics have surged due to rising levels of human exposure, with studies indicating an increase in plastic particles within human brain tissue. The legislation seeks to provide data on health impacts, emphasizing children and chronic illnesses.

In comments, Rep. Bynum called for proactive measures against microplastics, while Sen. Merkley highlighted environmental dangers. Sen. Scott expressed worry regarding impacts on aging Americans, and Rep. Steube criticized federal responses to microplastic contamination, advocating for greater transparency on health risks associated with exposure.

