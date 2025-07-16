Press Release: Rep. Janelle Bynum Hosts Roundtable with Local Labor Leaders on Federal Funding Cuts

Rep. Janelle Bynum hosted a roundtable with labor leaders to discuss federal funding cuts and budget impacts.

On July 16, 2025, Representative Janelle Bynum (OR-05) convened a roundtable with local labor leaders in Oregon City to discuss the effects of federal funding cuts and anticipated challenges following President Trump's budget approval. Bynum expressed concerns that the budget "hurts her constituents" and called it "trash."

During the discussion, Bynum emphasized the importance of investing in job creation and local economies rather than passing legislation that adversely affects workers and unions. This was the 12th roundtable held by Bynum and the fourth focused specifically on labor issues.

Attendees included representatives from several labor organizations, such as SEIU 503 and Oregon School Employees Association, highlighting diverse concerns from the local workforce impacted by federal budget changes.

